Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

KUWAIT -- Arab Gulf leaders, in a final communique of the 45th GCC Summit, held in Kuwait, called for bolstering cooperation amongst Council members on all possible domains as well as addressing numerous challenges facing the region.

KUWAIT -- The GCC leaders and representatives affirmed their strong support for the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the importance of Palestinian over all lands occupied since June 1967, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya extended his appreciation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, stressing that his wise leadership as Chairman of the 45th GCC Summit was pivotal in its success.

KUWAIT -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi urged the international community to take decisive action to end the war in Gaza.

ALGIERS -- The Anti-Apartheid Committee in South Africa announced the establishment of a global movement to combat apartheid practiced by the Israeli occupation in the occupied Palestinian territories.