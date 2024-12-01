Ukraine Informs Partners Of Russia's Sanction Evasion - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian side has provided European partners with lists of companies selling their products to Russia, despite sanctions imposed, and is now expecting to see a reaction on the part of the European Union.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during a press within the framework of the meeting with the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“There are EU leaders who make decisions together, vote, discuss things. I believe that at this point we have provided all information to partners. And then, whether there is unity in Europe on certain types or that type of sanctions, we will see,” he said.

Zelensky clarified that Ukraine, for its part, has been gathering all the necessary data on Russia circumventing international sanctions.

“We are preparing lists of companies, for example, that sell their products to Russia through certain entities or countries. We are raising various (issues - ed.). This is propaganda, a shadow fleet, and components for Russia's strategic weapons, missiles, etc. This is what we can do," the president noted.

The head of state emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities are in active contact with partners on the issue.

"At the bilateral level, I discuss this with leaders who, I understand, can unite the European Union regarding the shadow fleet of countries, who know firsthand how to do it, even physically," he added.

