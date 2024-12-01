Sybiha, Kallas Discuss Ukraine's, EU Priorities In Kyiv
12/1/2024 3:11:18 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas held detailed talks in Kyiv on the priorities of Ukraine and the European Union.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said this in a statement , Ukrinform reports.
The ministry noted that Kallas is visiting Ukraine on the day of her taking office as EU High Representative and that this is her first foreign visit in this role.
Sybiha noted that Kallas' visit at the beginning of her tenure demonstrates the EU's solidarity and unwavering commitment to further support Ukraine in its struggle for freedom, independence, and common European security.
"We held detailed talks on the priorities of Ukraine and the EU, including strengthening EU military support, investments in the Ukrainian defense industry, and advancing accession to the EU. We also discussed sanctions against Russia, particularly its 'shadow fleet.' I am grateful to the EU for its strong support," the minister said.
On Sunday, December 1, European Council President Antonio Costa, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, and EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.
Photo credit: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry
