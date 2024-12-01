SOKNA Collaborates With Government To Modernize Cemetery Development In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Gaballah expressed optimism about collaborating with Sherif El-Sherbiny and other stakeholders to create modern cemeteries that address pressing urban and regulatory challenges.“We look forward to sharing our expertise to improve cemetery infrastructure and better serve the community,” he stated. Since its inception in 2019, SOKNA has been dedicated to easing the burden on families during times of loss, providing professional, holistic funeral solutions for Muslims and Christians alike.

. SOKNA has also forged partnerships with institutions and global leaders in the U.S., Japan, and Australia, cementing its reputation as an industry innovator.

In 2024, SOKNA achieved 300% growth compared to the previous year, supported by its outstanding track record and numerous accolades, including awards from the American Chamber of Commerce and Egypt's Entrepreneur Awards. By collaborating with the government, SOKNA hopes to set a new standard for cemetery development, benefiting citizens, communities, and stakeholders across Egypt.