Israel Kills 47 Gazans In 24 Hours

12/1/2024 2:01:22 PM
Gaza, December 1 (Petra) - The Israeli Occupation
forces committed 6 massacres in Gaza in the past 24 hours, killing 47 Palestinians and wounding 108 others, Gaza Ministry
of health
said Sunday.
In its daily report, the ministry added that a number of victims
are still stranded under the rubble and scattered on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews cannot evacuate casualties.
To date, the ministry announced Gaza death toll by the ongoing Israeli aggression for over a year has risen to 44,429 martyrs and 105,250 injuries.
