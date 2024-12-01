Israel Kills 47 Gazans In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, December 1 (Petra) - The Israeli forces committed 6 massacres in Gaza in the past 24 hours, killing 47 Palestinians and wounding 108 others, Gaza of said Sunday.In its daily report, the ministry added that a number of are still stranded under the rubble and scattered on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews cannot evacuate casualties.To date, the ministry announced Gaza death toll by the ongoing Israeli aggression for over a year has risen to 44,429 martyrs and 105,250 injuries.