Deputy Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome UAE Vice President
Date
12/1/2024 2:01:08 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani led well-wishers to welcome the Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court of the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon his arrival, along with his accompanying delegation, at Doha International Airport on Sunday evening to attend the closing of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024.
Also present were HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and the Ambassador of the UAE to Qatar Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan.
