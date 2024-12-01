GCC Chief Calls For Int'l Action To End War In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi urged on Sunday the international community to take decisive action to end the war in Gaza.

In his speech at the 45th GCC Summit, hosted by Kuwait, Al-Budaiwi remarked, "We convene today amid sensitive regional circumstances and rapidly evolving events, underscoring the need to strengthen solidarity and deepen unity among our nations."

He highlighted the severe humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians in Gaza and the West due to ongoing Israeli military aggression, which has also impacted Lebanon.

He commended the firm positions of GCC countries in supporting the Palestinian cause, reflecting their deep Arab and Islamic identity and ethical commitment to standing with the Palestinian people.

Al-Budaiwi expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's role in hosting the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit, where leaders collectively emphasized the importance of implementing a two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state.

The GCC chief also acknowledged Qatar's pioneering efforts in regional and international mediation, noting its persistent work toward peace and conflict resolution.

He further commended the humanitarian and political efforts of the UAE, Oman, and Kuwait in supporting the Palestinian people across various platforms.

He noted the continued enhancement of strategic partnerships, with numerous joint ministerial meetings held in 2024, and highlighted advancements in free trade agreements.

The GCC is preparing for strategic summits with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, (ASEAN) and Central Asian countries, with strengthened relations reflected in 17 action plans, 29 international partnerships, and 35 memorandums of understanding across diverse fields.

Regarding military and economic progress, in 2024, the GCC bolstered military cooperation through key committee meetings and joint exercises, with anticipation for the 2026 Joint Peninsula Shield exercise in the UAE.

In security, the GCC adopted a unified strategy to combat drug trafficking, achieved 90 percent completion in linking traffic violation systems, and initiated strategies against money laundering and terrorism, he noted.

On economy, Al-Budaiwi highlighted the formation of high-level committees for sovereign funds, investments, and financial investigations.

He also noted the adoption of 27 documents covering human, environmental, and economic issues, including education, health, trade, and cybersecurity.

Al-Budaiwi concluded by reaffirming the GCC's dedication to its vision, pledging to uphold its responsibilities and continue the journey of development and cooperation.

He expressed appreciation to Kuwait for hosting the summit under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and acknowledged Qatar's role during the 44th session. (end)

