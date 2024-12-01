Superpowers Unleashed: Futuregen Girls Leadership Summit 2024 Inspires 300+ Teen Girls To“Act For Their Futures”

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) In its third year, the FGG Summit became a member of 2024 youthfest@HK, empowering teen girls to identify strengths, embrace challenges as opportunities, and take bold action

HONG KONG SAR – OutReach Newswire – 25 November 2024 – The FutureGEN Girls Leadership Summit 2024 (the Summit) , organized by the JYC Girls Impact Foundation (JYCGIF) and supported by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau, Hang Seng Bank, CTF Education Group and 13 other organizations, took place on November 9, 2024 , at the Hong Kong Palace Museum , drawing over 300 teen girls to discover their“superpowers” and take purposeful action to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Guest of Honor, Miss. Alice Mak, SBS, JP, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs(right two), officiated at the Opening Ceremony of FutureGEN Girls Leadership Summit 2024 on November 9, 2024, alongside Mrs. Jennifer Yu Cheng, FutureGEN Girls Leadership Summit Organizing Committee Chairperson and CTF Education Group President and Deputy Vice Chairwoman(left two), and Ms. Diana Cesar, JP, Executive Director and Chief Executive, Hang Seng Bank(left one), and Ms. Jennifer Ma, Group Chief Strategy Officer, CTF Education Group(right one).

Now in its third year, the Summit was recognized by the Youth Development Commission as an official partner event of the 2024 youthfest@HK ,“engaging and helping the youth to develop their potential, enhance their knowledge, and share their experiences.” The Summit's theme this year,“ Find Your Superpower: Aspiring Future Leaders for Action ,” encouraged teens to identify their unique gifts, face challenges head-on, and take proactive steps toward shaping their futures. In the past three years, JYCGIF has organized over 100 events, drawing more than 7,000 participants.

Miss. Alice Mak, SBS, JP , Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, served as Summit Guest of Honor. Officiating at the Opening Ceremony, Ms. Mak said:“The new initiative in the Chief Executive's 2024 Policy Address emphasizes women's workplace development. The Home and Youth Affairs Bureau will establish a network with female leaders from various sectors and launch the 'She Inspires' mentorship program, pairing female university students with senior management mentors, and providing relevant training and activities to cultivate more 'hold up half the sky' talent, allowing women to shine in the workplace. Additionally, the Bureau has implemented several initiatives related to women in the past few months, including hosting the first Family and Women's Development Summit on October 9 and launching a one-stop information portal for families and women earlier last month, which consolidates information on family education, women's health, and shares relevant legal information.”

In her Keynote Speech, Ms. Diana Cesar, JP , Executive Director and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank, said,“I believe that unlimited potential lies within every individual, when we dare to explore and try new things, we'll always gain something valuable along the way.” She also encouraged young people to seize every opportunity and live life to the fullest.



A Powerhouse of Inspiring Leaders

Meanwhile, the Summit's Main Panel , “Superpower in Action: From Challenges to Leadership,” moderated by Ms. Secy Cheung , Founding Board Director, FutureGen Girls Foundation, brought together a powerhouse of women leaders and trailblazers, including: Ms. Janice Lee , CEO of Viu & PCCW Media Group and Chairman of HKTVE Ltd (Viu TV); Ms. Joanna Kwok , Chief Engineer at Anglo-Eastern Ship Management Ltd, the first woman in Hong Kong to pass the licensing exam for Chief Engineer Officer on oceangoing vessels; Ms. Donna Tang , Executive Manager, Charities (Talent & Sector Development), The Hong Kong Jockey Club and Deputy Secretary-General (Secretariat and Core Operations), Institute of Philanthropy; and Ms. Ho Yuen Kei , 2024 Paris Paralympic Games Double Gold Medalist and Boccia Athlete from Team Hong Kong, China. Each panelist shared her own personal journey, offering stories of resilience, growth, and determination, encouraging teen girls to embrace challenges, build confidence, and seize opportunities for the future.

The Summit also featured a“Future Readiness Lab”, designed to empower participants with digital and soft skills, as well as practical career advice for the future. Dr. Alfred Tse from Preface led a session on embracing AI, introducing participants to the vast potential of artificial intelligence to shape their futures. Ms. Gigi Li , Founder of the Curated Style conducted a workshop on how the“power of color” can boost confidence and enhance self-expression; and Professor Ava Kwong , Chairman, Hong Kong Hereditary Breast Cancer Family Registry , and Professor Terence Wong, Associate Professor and Undergraduate Coordinator, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology , guided participants in a session on career flexibility and adaptability, offering strategies to navigate an ever-evolving professional landscape with agility and confidence.

At the Summit, the New Technology Interactive Zone offered a lively space for teen girls to connect with industry leaders and explore future-focused tech. Highlights included music, art, and robotics, featuring a performance by the Musical Chaos Foundation ambassador and a project from Dr. Roberto Alonso Trillo and Dr. Peter Nelson from Hong Kong Baptist University. The Metabow, a sensor-equipped violin bow, showcased tech-enhanced music. Illumina 's DNA sequencing advancements were featured in the Biotechnology Showcase, while Prenetics provided hands-on biotech workshops and career insights.