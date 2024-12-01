Spanish Government Approves Saudi Stake Expansion In Telefónica

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Spain has approved Saudi Arabia's telecommunications giant, STC Group, to expand its in Telefónica, the nation's iconic operator, from just over 5% to nearly 10%. Carlos Cuerpo confirmed the government's decision, which follows deliberations over the strategic implications of such a move. The authorization allows STC to solidify its involvement in Telefónica, though regulatory safeguards are being reinforced to maintain Spain's control over vital communications infrastructure. STC Group initially acquired a 4.9% stake in Telefónica, coupled with financial instruments granting voting rights for an additional 5%, raising questions about Spain's ability to protect its critical infrastructure. The Saudi operator has expressed its interest in Telefónica as an investment opportunity rather than a bid for operational control. This assurance is intended to mitigate geopolitical concerns over foreign influence in the telecom sector, particularly involving companies pivotal to national security, defense, and digital services. Telefónica holds significant importance in Spain's technological and defense landscape, serving as a critical entity in telecommunications and cybersecurity. The government has emphasized the need to preserve the strategic capabilities of such companies, which has been a recurring theme in global debates about foreign ownership of critical industries. To counterbalance STC's growing presence, the Spanish government has instructed the state holding company, Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), to potentially acquire up to a 10% stake in Telefónica. This move, if realized, would make SEPI the company's largest shareholder. The government is reportedly aiming to align Telefónica's ownership structure with practices seen in other European countries, where governments maintain stakes in major telecom operators to safeguard national interests. Telefónica's shareholder composition has seen gradual evolution over time. Current major stakeholders include CaixaBank with 4.88%, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) holding 4.84%, and BlackRock managing 4.8%. If SEPI proceeds with its planned acquisition, it would reshape the balance of influence within the company. STC's expansion in Telefónica aligns with its broader strategy of increasing international reach. The company, already active in telecommunications investments across Europe and the Middle East, is reportedly exploring further acquisitions, including potential stakes in Portugal's Altice and the UK's BT Group. This strategy reflects a wider trend of Gulf-based telecom entities seeking global prominence, similar to UAE-based e&, which has steadily increased its investments in Vodafone and other global operators. Spain's approach to safeguarding Telefónica echoes similar measures adopted across Europe. For instance, Germany retains a 13.8% stake in Deutsche Telekom, while France holds 13.39% in Orange. Italy has also bolstered its share in Telecom Italia's fixed network grid. These measures underscore a growing recognition of telecom infrastructure as a vital element of national security and economic stability.">



MENAFN01122024000152002308ID1108943569