Flex Expands AI Cooling Capabilities With Jetcool Acquisition
Date
12/1/2024 9:05:05 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), a leading global manufacturing and supply chain solutions provider, has officially acquired JetCool Technologies, a Massachusetts-based pioneer in liquid cooling solutions for data centers. The Acquisition aligns with Flex's strategy to enhance its capabilities in managing the growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, which necessitate advanced thermal management systems. JetCool Technologies, founded in 2019, has established itself as a [...]">
