Torrential Rain Triggers Landslide And Flooding In La Paz

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Heavy rainfall in Bolivia has unleashed devastating landslides and flooding in parts of La Paz, the nation's administrative capital. Torrents of water caused a river to breach its banks in the southwestern region of the city, destabilizing hillside neighborhoods and displacing hundreds of residents. This natural calamity has drawn attention to the vulnerabilities of poorly constructed dwellings in steep areas, as authorities scramble to manage the crisis. [...]">

