Cantor Fitzgerald Eyes 5% Stake In Tether Amid Crypto Evolution

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Cantor Fitzgerald, a prominent global services firm, is reportedly positioning itself to acquire approximately 5% ownership in Tether Holdings, the issuer of the world's most widely used stablecoin, USDT. This move is viewed as part of Cantor's strategy to deepen its foothold in the burgeoning sector, which has seen a surge in institutional interest and regulatory scrutiny. Tether, known for its dollar-pegged digital token, has grown into a pivotal entity in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, facilitating billions of dollars in daily transactions. The anticipated highlights the increasing convergence between traditional financial institutions and the crypto industry, as players like Cantor Fitzgerald seek to leverage the opportunities within blockchain technology and digital currencies. Howard Lutnick, Cantor Fitzgerald's CEO and a longstanding ally of President-elect Donald Trump, is expected to play a dual role in shaping these developments. Lutnick is slated to assume the role of Secretary of Commerce under Trump's administration, raising questions about the interplay of political and business interests, particularly regarding regulatory landscapes affecting digital assets and related financial technologies. The reported stake acquisition comes amidst broader crypto-related activities on Wall Street, as firms adopt blockchain solutions to modernize trading and record-keeping processes. Observers note that Cantor Fitzgerald's history of resilience and adaptation, especially following its recovery from significant losses during the 9/11 attacks, positions it well to navigate the volatile but promising crypto market. As Tether continues to face regulatory challenges globally, including concerns about its reserves' transparency and governance, the involvement of a major Wall Street firm could signal a shift in perception and potentially bolster confidence in the stablecoin's operational integrity. Cantor's move could also influence other financial institutions to consider strategic investments in digital assets, underscoring a growing acceptance of cryptocurrency as a mainstream asset class. While details about the terms of the deal remain undisclosed, industry insiders suggest that the partnership could herald increased institutionalization of the cryptocurrency market, fostering closer ties between digital finance innovators and established financial entities. This evolution aligns with a broader narrative of transformation within the financial sector, driven by technological advancements and the global adoption of digital payment solutions. The anticipated collaboration between Cantor Fitzgerald and Tether may also have implications for regulatory policies under the Trump administration. With Lutnick at the helm of the Department of Commerce, there is speculation about potential shifts in the U.S. regulatory approach to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. Some analysts believe that Lutnick's involvement could provide Tether with a strategic advantage in addressing regulatory challenges and expanding its market reach.">



MENAFN01122024000152002308ID1108943477