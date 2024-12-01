Morocco To Draft Laws Enabling Cryptocurrency Regulation

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Morocco's central has confirmed that it is preparing legislation to integrate cryptocurrencies into the country's framework, marking a significant shift in its strategy. Abdellatif Jouahiri, the Governor of Bank Al-Maghrib (BAM), announced that the regulatory framework has been finalized and will be subjected to discussions with stakeholders before legislative implementation. This initiative reflects the growing recognition of cryptocurrencies' potential within the global economy, particularly in emerging markets like Morocco. The proposed regulations aim to define and contextualize cryptocurrencies in a manner suitable for Morocco's economic and financial environment. The draft bill is expected to balance innovation with necessary safeguards, focusing on protecting individuals while encouraging the development of financial technologies. It also underscores Morocco's commitment to participating in the digital economy without compromising regulatory oversight. The central bank collaborated with institutions like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to develop the guidelines. Insights were also drawn from the regulatory approaches of countries such as France, Sweden, and Switzerland to align the framework with international standards. Morocco's stance on cryptocurrency has evolved significantly in recent years. While cryptocurrency trading is currently outlawed in the country, the increasing adoption of digital assets among its population has created a push for regulatory reforms. Reports from Chainalysis indicate that Morocco is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency markets in the Middle East and North Africa region, with digital asset ownership rising from 2.4% of the population in 2021 to 3.1% in 2022. This growth mirrors a broader regional trend, as the MENA region recorded a 48% increase in cryptocurrency transaction volumes between mid-2021 and mid-2022. The legislation's introduction aligns with the country's broader economic ambitions. Morocco has shown a keen interest in leveraging blockchain technologies, as demonstrated by projects like Soluna, a blockchain-powered wind farm in Dakhla. The farm channels surplus energy into cryptocurrency mining, exemplifying how digital innovations can integrate with traditional sectors such as renewable energy. The new legal framework also responds to international concerns about the risks associated with cryptocurrencies, such as money laundering and financial instability. By regulating the sector, Morocco aims to mitigate these risks while harnessing the benefits of blockchain technology. This development could attract foreign investments and spur domestic innovation in the fintech space, potentially positioning Morocco as a regional hub for digital finance.">



