Amir Participates In 45Th GCC Summit
Date
12/1/2024 8:02:33 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, along with Their Highnesses the leaders and heads of delegations of the sisterly Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, participated in the meetings of the 45th session of the Council, which was held today at the Liberation Hall in Bayan Palace in the Kuwaiti capital.
The session was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Their Excellencies the members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, a number of Their Highnesses, Excellencies and Highnesses the members of the official delegations accompanying him, and the summit guests.
