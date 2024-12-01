Besiktas parts ways with Dutch head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst after bad results

(MENAFN) Besiktas, a prominent club in Turkey's Super Lig, announced on Saturday that they have parted ways with their Dutch head coach, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, following a series of poor results. The decision comes after a lackluster performance in the Super Lig, combined with a disappointing 3-1 loss to Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv in a recent Europa League match. Van Bronckhorst, who had been at the helm since June, faced mounting pressure due to the team's struggles in both domestic and international competitions.



The 49-year-old coach had signed a two-year contract with Besiktas, with an option for a one-year extension. Despite his previous successes, including leading Feyenoord to the 2015-16 Eredivisie title and a spell with Rangers in Scotland where he won the 2021-22 Scottish Cup, Van Bronckhorst's tenure at Besiktas was marked by underwhelming results. The team’s inability to perform at the expected level ultimately led to his departure after less than half a season in charge.



Besiktas has been in search of another Super Lig title since their last win in the 2020-21 season. The club's management had high hopes for Van Bronckhorst, believing his experience in European leagues would help them return to the top of Turkish football. However, with the team falling short of expectations, the club now faces the challenge of finding a new manager who can lead them to success.



The decision to part ways with Van Bronckhorst highlights the pressure on Besiktas to perform at a high level in the Super Lig and in European competitions. As they search for a new coach, the focus will shift to securing the long-awaited league title, and the club will be looking to rebuild and strengthen its squad for the future.

