Putin considers Trump ‘not safe’

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir expressed concerns for US President-elect Donald Trump’s safety, stating that he is “not safe” due to ongoing threats, including assassination attempts. Speaking at a press conference in Astana, Kazakhstan, Putin criticized the "uncivilized" tactics used against during the election campaign, citing incidents such as an assassination attempt in July when Trump was grazed by a bullet at a rally in Pennsylvania. The shooter, Thomas Crooks, was apprehended by the Secret Service. Additionally, another would-be assassin, Ryan Routh, was arrested in September at a Florida golf course.



Putin also condemned political opponents of Trump for targeting his family and children, calling such actions "revolting" and indicative of a decline in the US political system. He suggested that the Biden administration may be trying to complicate Trump’s relationship with Russia, but reiterated that Moscow remains open to dialogue with the United States, including with the incoming administration.

