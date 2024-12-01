Romanians head to polls for parliamentary elections

(MENAFN) Romanians are heading to the on Sunday for parliamentary elections, with set to take place from 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) until 9 p.m. Eligible voters, numbering around 19.5 million, will choose from candidates representing 31 parties, alliances, and 19 minority organizations. The will determine the composition of Romania's Chamber of Deputies, with 330 seats available, and the Senate, which will have 136 seats.



The country operates on a proportional representation system, dividing voters into 43 electoral constituencies based on Romania's 41 counties, the municipality of Bucharest, and a constituency for the diaspora. Each constituency is allocated seats proportional to its population, and parties must either surpass a 5 percent national electoral threshold or secure at least 20 percent of the vote in four constituencies to win seats in parliament.



Recent forecasts indicate that the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the dominant partner in the ruling coalition, is leading with about 25 percent of the vote. The right-wing populist Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is projected to follow closely with 21 percent. The central-right Save Romania Union (USR) is expected to be the third-largest party with around 16 percent, while the National Liberal Party (PNL) is predicted to garner 14 percent. Other parties like the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) and the far-right SOS Romania are also expected to surpass the 5 percent threshold and secure seats in parliament.

