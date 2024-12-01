Yemen's Houthis Launch Ballistic Rocket To Israel: Houthi Media
Date
12/1/2024 6:30:24 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, Dec 1 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi group launched a ballistic rocket towards Israel on Sunday morning, Houthi media outlets reported.
Residents near the Yemeni Red Sea port city of Hodeidah wrote on social media that they spotted a big rocket speeding towards the north in the early morning, as per Xinhua news agency.
The Houthi group usually issues a statement hours after it launches an attack.
Since November 2023, the Houthi group has launched rocket and drone attacks on Israel and disrupted "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea, allegedly to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
MENAFN01122024000231011071ID1108943155
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.