WFP warns that hunger crisis in Gaza is intensifying

(MENAFN) The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that the hunger crisis in Gaza is intensifying, with food prices increasing by more than 1,000 percent compared to pre-conflict levels. This surge comes amid ongoing military operations and the Israeli blockade, which continue to impact Palestinians, especially in northern Gaza.



A statement from the United Nations revealed that the ongoing fighting in northern Gaza has displaced 130,000 people over the past seven weeks. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also highlighted the dire situation, with civilians struggling under the blockade. Shortages of cooking gas in northern Gaza have led people to burn waste for fuel, raising the risk of respiratory issues.



OCHA further noted that shelter needs are largely unmet, with less than 25% of the required housing provided, leaving nearly one million people vulnerable to harsh winter conditions. Over 500,000 individuals are living in damaged homes or makeshift shelters, and immediate assistance is needed to supply tarpaulins and insulation kits.



In southern Gaza, heavy rains have displaced hundreds of families, adding to the humanitarian crisis. Since Israel's invasion of northern Gaza on October 5, intended to prevent Hamas' resurgence, Palestinians have faced widespread destruction and famine. The conflict, supported by the U.S., has claimed more than 149,000 Palestinian lives, primarily women and children, with many more missing. This has led to one of the most severe humanitarian crises globally.

