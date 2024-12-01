(MENAFN) One year after Israel’s latest attack on Palestinians, the brutal legacy of genocide continues, but we may be witnessing the beginning of the end for the settler-colonial enterprise in Palestine, which has endured for decades.



This past year marks a tragic turning point—filled with horrific Israeli massacres, relentless Palestinian suffering, and active Western complicity. Throughout this time, human rights defenders opposing genocide and apartheid were persecuted, while global audiences watched in shock as the first-ever live-streamed genocide took place. The scale and devastation of the massacre were unparalleled, yet this campaign will eventually lead to its end. Despite the lasting scars on global institutions and human rights systems, the Palestinian people will rise from the ashes and reclaim their rightful homeland, regardless of the immense political capital the US and Western powers have spent defending this violence.



The ongoing genocide against Palestinians did not start in October 2023; its roots stretch back to the Nakba of 1947-48, marking the beginning of a long history of massacres and efforts to erase the indigenous Palestinian population. The Zionist project, supported by the West, has been disastrous from the outset. At a time when global colonialism was ending and human rights norms were being established, the West made an exception for Palestine, initiating an attack on its indigenous people to create a European settler colony based on violent and racist ideologies.



This settler state has always relied on Western backing, particularly from the US, to sustain its violent existence. The Israeli regime followed a strategy of gradual genocide, marked by periodic massacres and territorial expansion, with unwavering support from the West. However, the far-right Zionist government’s rise last year abandoned this gradual approach in favor of accelerating genocide through ethnic cleansing in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza. The regime calculated that its Western allies would continue to support it, and they did.



Consequently, bloodshed continues at an unparalleled scale, with the international community either silent or complicit. However, the future of the Zionist project in Palestine is now in doubt, and we may be witnessing the beginning of its eventual collapse.

MENAFN01122024000045015687ID1108943129