270-kilometer power transmission line between Iran, Armenia reaches 90 percent progress

(MENAFN) A 270-kilometer power transmission line between Iran and Armenia, the longest overseas line in Armenia, is now 90 percent complete, according to IRIB. This 400 kV transmission line, which is being built in the forested and challenging mountainous terrain of Armenia, is expected to be finished soon, enabling easier electricity exchange between the two countries. The project represents a significant step in expanding cooperation between Iran and Armenia.



Iran and Armenia have long had a partnership in energy, particularly with and electricity swaps. Their bilateral ties have strengthened over the years, with increased trade in both political and economic spheres. The two countries have worked together on various joint projects, further solidifying their energy and trade relationship.



In July 2019, Iran and Armenia signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Tehran, which focused on expanding economic cooperation, particularly in energy. The agreement, signed by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, included a commitment to completing the electricity transmission line project. The MOU also aimed to increase Iran’s electricity exports to Armenia to over 1000 megawatts.



The MOU covered various sectors, including transportation, customs, and industry, and explored areas such as road and railway transportation, standardization, and the establishment of free trade zones. Additionally, the two countries agreed to expand gas exports from Iran to Armenia, working together to develop the necessary infrastructure. Iran and Armenia continue to use a barter system, exchanging gas for electricity and essential goods.

