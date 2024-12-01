ICICI Pru Edge – the ‘Advisor Stack’ of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance leads to 37% growth in agent productivity

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 29, 2024: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has introduced IPRU Edge, a cutting-edge ‘Advisor Stack’ that has driven a 37% increase in agent productivity in H1-FY2025, enabling advisors to enhance their earnings while delivering a seamless customer experience.

The stack empowers over 2 lakh agents to efficiently manage operations, grow their business, and provide superior customer service. With 61% of the Company’s top-tier advisors actively using the platform, IPRU Edge has emerged as a critical tool in enhancing advisor efficiency and enabling business growth.

Mr. Srinivas Balasubramanian, Chief of Product and Marketing at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “The Advisor Stack equips our advisors with the tools they need to focus on revenue-generating tasks, enhance productivity, and offer a hassle-free customer experience. We are delighted to share that advisors using IPRU Edge have demonstrated a 49% YoY growth in contributions to the retail weighted received premium.”

He added, “We are also the first life insurer in India to offer same-day commission payouts, with 98.1% of eligible agents benefiting from this feature in H1-FY2025. This has strengthened our commitment to becoming the most distributor-friendly life insurer.”

Streamlining Customer Service and Operations

The stack integrates OCR technology and real-time KYC authentication, enabling advisors to provide a paperless buying journey, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction. It also allows advisors to:

• Access leads and demand-generation tools, including social media content sharing.

• Manage new business logins with end-to-end tracking.

• Provide on-the-go customer service, including policy documents, tax statements, and payment links.

• View business performance, earnings, and rewards.

Mr. Srinivas concluded, “With a focus on enhancing advisor capacity, simplifying processes, and improving persistency ratios, IPRU Edge underscores our commitment to leveraging technology to empower our advisors and strengthen our customer-first approach.”

Key Features of IPRU Edge:

• New Business:

o Lead generation and demand creation tools.

o Simplified end-to-end tracking of policy issuance.

• Self-Serve Capabilities:

o Insights on business performance and earnings.

o Access to digital business cards and rewards.

• Customer Service:

o Comprehensive portfolio view.

o Hassle-free service delivery via mobile app.





