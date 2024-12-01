Lenovo Launches Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in the UAE

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE– November 29th, 2024 – Lenovo announced the UAE arrival of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (15″,9). Launched at an exclusive event on November 28th at Immersee Dubai in The Sustainable City, the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is an Intel® Evo™ Edition Copilot+ PC powered by Intel Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2), the product of a multi-year collaboration with Intel. This new product promises to revolutionize the way consumers create, ideate, and produce, offering a seamless blend of performance and user-centric features.

Commenting on the regional launch, Mohammed Hilili, General Manager, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group, Gulf, said: “The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition truly embodies our commitment to 'Smarter Technology for All. We have collaborated closely with Intel to deliver a premium laptop experience, from its sleek design and powerful Intel Core Ultra processors to the intuitive AI features of the Lenovo Aura Edition. Features like Smart Modes, Attention Mode, and Smart Share empower users to personalize their workflow and boost productivity. We are confident the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition will be the perfect companion for anyone seeking a blend of performance, innovation, and style in today's fast-paced digital world."

Introducing the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (15”, 9)—Designed in Collaboration with Intel

Lenovo Aura Edition is the result of a multi-year collaboration with Intel that offers users the ultimate in premium build, design, and innovative technologies. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (15″, 9) is the epitome of premium build and innovative technology, offering a unique blend of features tailored to enhance the user experience:

• Smart Modes: Lenovo Aura Edition laptops offer users higher control over PC customizability by using Smart Modes that adapt on-the-fly to user needs, whether its work, relaxation, creating, or more. The Smart Modes dynamically adjust performance and system settings, providing optimal conditions for any activity.

• Attention Mode: When productivity is paramount, Attention Mode allows users to specifically block distracting websites so they can focus on the task at hand.

• Wellness Features: Includes eye wellness and posture warning features that fight off fatigue and remind users to take breaks, helping keep eye health and posture at top of mind when they are in the zone.

• Collaboration Tools: A suite of settings designed to enhance video call experiences, including low light enhancement, virtual presenter, background blur, that increase clarity and comfort when working together with others.

• Shield Mode: Focuses on safeguarding privacy with features like privacy alerts, privacy guard, and auto prompt VPN to help ensure safety and security when working with sensitive information.

Finally, when computing away from a power outlet, battery life is paramount. Users have rapid access to power settings to help optimize battery life and performance, maximizing the time between charges.

• Smart Share: Enables seamless AI-driven image sharing between smartphones and laptops. Users can effortlessly tap a supported smartphone on the screen’s edge, prompting the laptop to automatically launch the Smart Share app on both devices, allowing for a simple drag-and-drop transfer of recent photos. The feature supports both Android and IOS platforms.

• Smart Care: Offers real-time support and troubleshooting from real-life Lenovo technicians, accessible both via PC and phone. Via Lenovo’s Premium Care Service2, users can live chat or call support for assistance that also offers concierge level support.

With Lenovo Aura Edition, Lenovo sought to provide more than just technical innovation; by focusing on the intersection of human and technology, Lenovo Aura Edition laptops not only make PC computing more productive and efficient, but more comfortable and enjoyable.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (15”, 9) in Luna Grey





In addition to Lenovo Aura Edition features, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (15”, 9) is an Intel Evo Edition laptop powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2), with an 8-core hybrid processor and high-performance graphics (GPU) for smooth and efficient performance during demanding tasks. The neural processing unit (NPU) delivers more than 45 TOPS and accelerates AI-driven applications for creators who require AI-assisted computing power. The laptop’s up to 32GB of 8533MHz RAM allows users to multitask effortlessly, while the up to 1TB of SSD storage provides ample space for larger files and fast data access. Designed for extended creative sessions, the 70WHr battery ensures that users can work on their projects in between charges.

Connectivity is seamless with Wi-Fi® 7 and Bluetooth® 5.4, allowing for fast and stable wireless connections. Multiple ports, including Thunderbolt™ 4, provide versatile options for connecting peripherals, transferring data quickly, and expanding the laptop’s capabilities. These features make the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition an exceptional choice for users who demand high performance, stunning visuals, and reliable connectivity in their creative endeavors.

The laptop is also certified carbon neutral, and like all Lenovo Yoga laptops, comes with a complimentary 2-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud.

UAE Availability and Pricing

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (15”, 9) is expected to be available starting December at 5,899 AED.



Product Specifications

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (15”, 9)

Dimensions & Weight (mm): 343.8mm x 235.4mm x as thin as 13.9mm

(inches): 13.54” x 9.27” x as thin as 0.55”

Starting at 1.46 kg (3.2 lbs.)

Display 15.3‘’ 2.8K (2880 x 1800) LCD, 120Hz

16:10, PureSight Pro, 500 nits, Delta E<1, 100% sRGB, 100% P3, TÜV Low Blue Light Certification, Eyesafe Certification, Touch, Glass

Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 processor (Series 2)

Graphics Integrated Graphics

Memory3 Up to 32 GB 8533MHz Dual Channel3

Storage3 Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 M.23

Lenovo AI Core Yes

Operating System Windows 11

Battery 70WHr

Camera FHD IR Camera with Privacy Shutter

Ports Left Side:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x Audio Combo Jack Right Side:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type – A

Audio 4x Speakers / Dolby Atmos® Audio

Microphone 4x Voice ID Microphones

Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 / Bluetooth 5.4

Colors Luna Grey







MENAFN01122024007469016123ID1108942713