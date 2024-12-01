War Update: 224 Combat Clashes On Front Lines, Fighting Heaviest In Kurakhove Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 224 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front lines on Saturday, November 30.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a war update as of 08:00 on Sunday, December 1, according to Ukrinform.

On November 30, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian positions and population centers with two missile strikes, using two missiles. Additionally, they launched 1,682 kamikaze drones and carried out more than 4,271 artillery strikes, including 142 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Enemy artillery strikes targeted Velyka Berizka, Porozok, Bachivsk, and Oleksandrivka in the Sumy region, Senkivka, Semenivka, Bleshnia and Mykolaivka in the Chernihiv region, as well as Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region.

Over the past day, Ukrainian missile troops and artillery struck three concentrations of enemy manpower and military equipment.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy made nine unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Vovchansk, Kozacha Lopan, and Hoptivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, seven enemy attacks were recorded, with Ukrainian forces repelling Russian assaults near Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched 20 attacks, trying to penetrate Ukrainian defenses near Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Novoiehorivka, Zarichne, Terny, and Torske.

Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 1,730 in past day

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers launched 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian forces carried out 16 attacks near Toretsk, Nelipivka, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 47 Russian assaults near Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Krasnyi Yar, Dachenske, Zhovte, Chumatske, Yelyzavetivka, and Novyi Trud.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 54 attacks, with the heaviest fighting recorded near Sontsivka, Berestky, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Dachne, Dalnie, Katerynivka, Romanivka, Antonivka, Yelyzavetivka, Hannivka, and Uspenivka.

In the Vremivka sector, Russian troops, supported by aircraft, carried out 18 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Veselyi Hai, Kostiantynopolske, Rozlyv, Velyka Novosilka, Novodarivka, and Novopil.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian advances, forcing the enemy to retreat with losses.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were observed.

Ukraine's operation is underway in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 Russian attacks in the past 24 hours.

Photo: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces