Criminal Booked Under PSA In J & K's Samba

Gulam Rehmani alias“Bachu”, a resident of Rakh Barotian, was named in multiple criminal cases at Vijaypur Police Station and his criminal activities have posed a“serious threat” to public peace and tranquillity, the official said.

Following his repeated engagement in criminal activities, a detention order was issued by the Samba district magistrate based on detailed dossiers prepared by police, the official said.

He said a police team successfully executed the warrant, leading to the incarceration of Rehmani in district Jail, Kathua.

