Two Killed As Israeli Drone Targets Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- An Israeli drone strike on the southern Lebanese town of Rab Thalatheen killed two people and wounded two others, the Lebanese National News Agency reported on Saturday.

The NNA said the Israeli carried out incursions into the border town of Aitaroun. Israeli fired heavy machine guns from positions near Maroun al-Ras towards Bint Jbeil while Internal Security Forces inspected the damage in the city.

The Public Emergency Operations Center connected to the Lebanese of Health reported that Israeli forces conducted raids on the towns of Majdal Zoun and al-Bissariyeh in southern Lebanon, resulting in injuries to four individuals.

Additionally, the NNA noted that Israeli drones were observed flying at low altitudes over the city of Baalbek and adjacent areas in northeastern Lebanon, which is being viewed as a breach of the ceasefire agreement.

In another development, Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamieh, announced on social media X that the ministry has successfully restored the road to the Al-Masnaa border crossing with Syria.

This road had suffered damage due to recent Israeli military operations but has now been cleared and is accessible once again.

Furthermore, the Israeli military has issued warnings to residents in various southern villages and towns where they maintain a presence, advising them to stay away.

The ceasefire agreement, announced on Tuesday, Nov. 26th, took effect last Wednesday morning. Following this announcement, many citizens started returning to their towns and villages, signaling a hopeful step towards normalcy, but the occupation forces retaining poisitions in a chain of villages dotting the border line have warned the civilians to stay away. (end)

