Qatar's Tourism Sector Continues To See Record Growth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Arsalan Altaf | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar's investments into the sector and infrastructure development over the past years have seen a steady rise in the number of tourists and visitors to the country. The visitor numbers have been witnessing strong growth for the last few years. The trend has continued after the slump in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The successful hosting of the Qatar 2022 and other mega events including the International Horticultural 2023 have also contributed to a rising trend in the tourist numbers. Qatar welcomed close to four million visitors in first 10 months of 2024, which is 25 percent more than the arrivals in the same period last year, according to figures released by Qatar Tourism. October 2024 saw 346,000 visitors, up 20 percent from 289,000 in October 2023.

Qatar logged the highest ever figure of four million visitors in 2023, up from 2.56 million in 2022, the World Cup year. Industry experts estimate the total number of visitors in 2024 to be around 4.5 million, and rise further to 4.9 million by 2025. The visitor number are usually higher in the last quarter of the year due to pleasant weather conditions.

Saudi Arabia remains by far the top source country for visitors to Qatar. It contributed close to 1.1 million visitors in the 10-month period, making up 28 percent of total visitors to Qatar this year.

Saudi Arabia is followed by India which contributed 340,000 visitors between January and October this year. Bahrain stood third with 171,000 visitors. Other countries where most visitors to Qatar are coming from include the UK, United States, Kuwait, Oman, Germany, United Arab Emirates, and China. Percentage-wise, nine percent visitors have came from India and four percent each from Bahrain, the UK, United States, and Kuwait. Germany, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman contributed three percent visitors each in the 10-month period, while two percent travelled from China.

Of the total international arrivals in October, 256,000 came by air while 88,000 entered via the Abu Samra land border crossing with Saudi Arabia. About 2,000 visitors entered Qatar via the sea ports. Arrivals by sea are also expected to pick up in the last quarter as the 2024-25 cruise season has started with the arrival of mega cruise ships at Grand Cruise Terminal at Old Doha Port.

Easing and simplifying the visit visa procedures through the Hayya platform has been instrumental in the growth of the country's tourism sector. Qatar allows visa-free entry to nationals of 102 countries, while the rest can get an e-visa through the Hayya platform.

Record number of tourists have also been drawn to Qatar due to its multitude of tourism offerings throughout the year. The country has opened a host of new tourist attractions recently and expanded the existing ones, making Qatar a preferred destination for leisure and shopping.

The tourism sector's growth has been aided by the world-beating performance by Qatar Airways and the Hamad International Airport (HIA). The national flag carrier flew more than 40 million passengers and operated over 194,000 flights to over 170 destinations worldwide during the 2023/24 financial year ending on March 31. HIA served 48.7 million passengers in the same period, showing a 27.5 percent increase compared to the previous fiscal year. Qatar is an ideal and easy stopover location for travellers on long-haul flights to over 55 cities worldwide.

Airport cargo operations also increased by 7.5 percent, with 2.4 million tonnes of cargo handled. HIA also witnessed growth in aircraft take-off and landing, with 265,597 movements in 2023/24 - a 23.7 percent increase from the previous year. The tourism sector is also key for country's efforts for economic diversification. A recent report published by a global accounting firm has highlighted tourism and sports as one of key sectors for Qatar as the country looks to grow and diversify its economy.

“Qatar has become a leading destination for sports and tourism, leveraging strategic investments in top-notch sports facilities, like the FIFA World Cup 2022 stadiums and the Lusail International Circuit, and enhancing its tourism sector offering,” said Qatar Economy Watch 2024 report by PwC Middle East.“Following its mega-event hosting successes, Qatar embarked on a journey to enhance its tourism infrastructure and diversifying attractions, which included the Hayya visa platform, airport expansion, and the development of destination resorts and cultural sites.” These efforts aim at boosting the number of visitors by offering a mix of sports, culture, wellness, and sustainable travel experiences, aligning with national development strategies to broaden its tourism appeal and showcase its heritage.

Major upcoming events include Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 at Lusail International Circuit from November 29 to December 1, 2024; MENA Fintech Festival on December 3-5; Qatar Medicare Exhibition 2024; Qatar World Cup 10-Ball 2024; and Qatar Off-Road Championship 2024.

With its multitude of offerings and packed events calendar, the country is set to welcome a record number of visitors this winter.