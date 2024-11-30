King, Canada PM Discuss Developments In Gaza, Lebanon
Date
11/30/2024 2:13:01 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a call on Thursday, discussed the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as prospects for cooperation.
His Majesty stressed the need to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and ensure the success of the ceasefire in Lebanon, according to a Royal Court statement.
The call covered escalations in the West bank and efforts to urgently increase aid to Gaza.
The King commended Canada's support for efforts in pursuit of peace on the basis of the two-state solution, as well as its contributions to the humanitarian response in Gaza.
MENAFN30112024000028011005ID1108941707
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.