Gov't To Amend Public Sector HR Management Bylaw On Unpaid Leave

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 30 (Petra) – Following a previous direction from Prime Jaafar Hassan, the Cabinet examined a presentation given by the Minister of State for Public Sector Development regarding the Public Sector Human Resources Management bylaws' provisions pertaining to unpaid leave.During its meeting on Saturday, the Cabinet directed that amendments to the Public Sector Human Resources Management bylaws be considered in response to feedback and observations received regarding the unpaid leave provisions. These changes must be put into the system by the end of the year.The Council also instructed the continuation of feedback collection to refine the bylaws, leveraging its strengths to enhance public sector performance and provide better services to citizens.The proposed amendments focus on revising unpaid leave provisions to strike a balance between public sector interests and employee needs, ensuring the broader public interest is served. The provisions would apply to all employees listed in the staffing schedules who have completed five years of service in the public sector.The proposed changes specify the circumstances under which unpaid leave may be granted:Accompanying a spouse who is employed, studying, or on secondment abroad, provided supporting documents are submitted; pursuing academic qualifications, with proof of continued enrollment; and working within or outside the Kingdom under a valid employment contract.Additionally, the amendments propose a maximum duration of five years for unpaid leave outside the Kingdom, subject to approval by the relevant authority. Within the Kingdom, unpaid leave is capped at:One year for employment purposes; two years for academic study or caring for a parent or family member, supported by appropriate documentation.The amendments introduce several conditions for granting unpaid leave: Leave must not disrupt work requirements or create conflicts of interest; employees must have at least five years of actual public sector service before being eligible for unpaid leave.Employees covered by social security must provide proof of continued participation in the program during their leave. The remaining service period required for pension eligibility must be at least five years.The total unpaid leave within and outside the Kingdom throughout an employee's career must not exceed five years.For employees already on unpaid leave before July 1, 2024, authorities may extend their leave, provided the remaining service period for pension eligibility is at least five years. Extensions are limited to:A maximum of three years for leave outside the Kingdom and one year for leave within the Kingdom.The amendments allow for exceptional unpaid leave in emergencies for a maximum of three months per year, limited to three instances during an employee's entire public sector career.The proposed changes aim to improve public employees' financial, social, and academic conditions; address exceptional circumstances such as caregiving needs; and enrich public sector expertise by enabling employees on unpaid leave to gain diverse experiences within and beyond the Kingdom.The amendments also seek to limit indefinite unpaid leave, which previously restricted job opportunities for other Jordanians; reduce reliance on temporary contracts to replace employees on leave, which often results in hiring less qualified individuals without equivalent rights.These amendments reflect the government's efforts to incorporate feedback on the Public Sector Human Resources Management bylaw, ensuring an effective and efficient public sector capable of delivering quality services to all citizens and businesses