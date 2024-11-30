GCC Summit: Strengthening Ties Amid Multiple Regional Challenges

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 45th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), slated for Sunday in the sisterly State of Kuwait, is expected to make many recommendations that align with the serious challenges facing the Arab region, including the situation in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon, as well as the difficult political, economic and security circumstances that cast their shadows over many countries, analysts said.

In statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), analysts expected the discussions to focus on economic challenges and pushing the wheel of development towards achieving more accomplishments. In this context, they stressed the importance of exploring means to promote the GCC Common Market and Customs Union, given the great importance of this file for the countries of the region.

Nasser Al Otaibi, political analyst and editor-in-chief of the Kuwait's Al-Jarida newspaper, said the upcoming GCC Supreme Council Summit is being held at a critical time while the entire region is facing devastating wars and conflict, fateful issues and a crossroads. These critical circumstances cast their shadows on the GCC countries, making them a main focus on the Summit's agenda.

Al Otaibi added that joint defense and security cooperation will also occupy a prominent place on the agenda in light of the tense conditions sweeping the Middle East. He also expected that the discussions will include ways to address the continued Israeli aggression, violations and crimes, while calling on the international community to support the steps of the International Court of Justice that condemns the violations of the Israeli Prime Minister and his former Defense Minister.

The GCC summit will also address all pending issues for the member states with other countries outside the council, such as the maritime borders issue between Kuwait and Iraq, which still needs to be resolved by the Iraqi government, he added.

Among the most prominent issues that will be addressed at the upcoming GCC Summit is navigation security in the Arabian Gulf and oil tankers protection, in order to ensure the stability of global markets and protect the vital energy artery, Al Otaibi emphasised.

The Summit will confirm the cohesion of the GCC states in addressing new developments, emphasizing the unity of the Gulf house, based on deep-rooted common ties, he indicated.

As for the expected recommendations, Al Otaibi said the Summit may call on the international community to assume its responsibilities and acheive a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and to put an end to the ongoing Israeli attacks and violations against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples. In addition, the recommendations may call for building on the two arrest warrants issued by the International Court of Justice against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, sending a decisive message to countries supporting Israel that Arab countries, including the GCC countries, are exasperated by the systematic attacks and ongoing bloodshed under the pretext of "self-defense."

Dr. Ahmed Qasim Hussein, a researcher at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies and editor-in-chief of Arab Policies journal, said the upcoming GCC Summit is being held amid complex security and political challenges, including the regional situation in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon, and the ongoing unrest in the region. He indicated that these conditions combined cast a shadow over the security of the Arab region in general, and the security of the GCC in particular.

He indicated that the repercussions of the Israeli war on Palestine and Lebanon will be one of the pivotal issues that will be addressed at the GCC Supreme Council Summit. He also expected that economic challenges, including strengthening the GCC Common Market and Customs Union, will receive special importance, given their vital role in supporting economic integration among the GCC countries.

The Summit is expected to pay special attention to technology and digital development, with a focus on the rapid transformations in the artificial intelligence sector. Such issues require effective responses and joint strategies to enhance the capabilities of the GCC countries in dealing with these developments, in a way that achieves sustainable economic growth and contributes to consolidating the region's position as a global center in the field of innovation and technology, Hussein said.

Hussein pointed out that strengthening joint GCC action is pivotal to confronting the current security and economic challenges facing the region. To this end, he expected the recommendations to include the establishment of effective mechanisms to deal with emergency crises, in light of the increasing military escalation between Iran and Israel.

Hussein called on the GCC states to adopt a pioneering role by launching a regional initiative aimed at mobilizing international support to end the suffering of the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples as a result of the Israeli aggression. He stressed the importance of investing the diplomatic and political capabilities of the GCC states and their leaders to influence the course of events and stop this aggressive war, in order to realize regional peace and stability.

Dr. Tarek Hamoud, Professor of Political Science at Lusail University, said the Gulf Cooperation Council reflects the most successful Arab experience in terms of joint regional cooperation, which highlights the importance of its meetings in general; stressing the significance of the upcoming GCC Supreme Council Summit in Kuwati in light of the current circumstances that the region is going through.

The current session is being held at a time when two Arab countries, Palestine and Lebanon, are being subjected to a brutal Israeli war, in addition to the political, economic and security crises suffered by other countries such as Syria, Sudan, Iraq and Yemen, which represent a great geopolitical importance for the GCC states, Hamoud said.

These regional issues will occupy a prominent place on the summit agenda, in addition to internal issues specific to the GCC countries, such as enhancing cooperation in areas of strategic connectivity, whether in employment or facilitating movement between the GCC countries, he added.

