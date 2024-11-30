Former Ukrainian FM claims that Trump wont ensure peace

(MENAFN) Dmitry Kuleba, former foreign minister of Ukraine, has expressed skepticism over US President-elect Donald Trump's promise to quickly end the war in Ukraine if he returns to the White House. In an interview with *Politico*, Kuleba argued that neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would accept any deal that the incoming Trump administration might propose.



Kuleba described the situation as "grim," noting that for Putin, Ukraine is not just a regional conflict but a central part of his broader objective to undermine the West's credibility. Putin views the destruction of Ukrainian sovereignty as a means to demonstrate the West's inability to defend its values and interests, according to Kuleba.



While Trump has repeatedly claimed that he could end the war within 24 hours of reelection, Kuleba suggested that it is "inconceivable" for Zelensky to concede any Ukrainian territory, such as Donbass or Crimea, to Russia. He also pointed out that such a concession would violate Ukraine’s constitution and would be politically devastating for Zelensky.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a separate interview, echoed the view that a peaceful resolution is still far off. He criticized Western attempts to force a strategic defeat on Russia, warning that escalatory measures, including the US’s recent approval of long-range missile strikes for Ukraine, would not change Russia’s objectives. Lavrov reiterated that while Russia is open to peaceful negotiations, it will not give up on its military goals.



