(MENAFN) The German has ordered the closure of 1's bureau in Berlin and told its staff to leave by early December, citing national security concerns. The broadcaster confirmed that its correspondent Ivan Blagoy and cameraman Dmitry Volkov received official notification of their expulsion on Tuesday. This move comes amid escalating tensions between Germany and Russia and has sparked outrage, with Channel 1 condemning it as an attempt to stifle independent journalism in the EU.



German authorities argued that Channel 1’s activities pose a threat to public order and security, claiming that the network’s content continues to influence Russian-speaking audiences in Germany despite the website being blocked. Channel 1, which is funded by the Russian government, has long been accused by the West of spreading pro-Kremlin propaganda. The expulsion followed a report by Blagoy about the arrest of German citizen Nikolai Gaiduk in Russia on charges of espionage, an issue that has further strained relations.



Moscow swiftly condemned the expulsion, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova vowing retaliatory measures. The German authorities’ document explaining the decision highlighted concerns that Channel 1’s content undermines public opinion and decision-making in Germany and the EU, particularly among Russian-speaking communities. It also noted that despite the website block, the broadcaster’s content continues to spread through Telegram channels, influencing far-right groups and contributing to distrust of German and EU institutions.



The expulsion is part of a broader trend of actions taken by European governments against Russian media outlets since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Most Russian news sources, including RT and Sputnik, were banned in the EU that year. Blagoy expressed his dismay at the move, describing it as an attack on press freedom. In a separate case, a couple in Germany was arrested in September for allegedly broadcasting RT and other Russian channels online, facing potential prison time for violating the Foreign Trade Act.



