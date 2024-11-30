عربي


UN Chief Calls UNRWA 'Irreplaceable'

11/30/2024 10:09:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) "irreplaceable" for delivering crucial aid to Palestinians, Azernews reports.

Guterres argued no other organization can provide lifesaving assistance and social services at the necessary scale in Gaza.

Sharing figures provided by UNRWA, he highlighted that over 16,000 children have joined its "Back to Learning" program, over 6.4 million medical consultations have been conducted since October 2023 and around 720,000 internally displaced individuals have received psychosocial support.

AzerNews

