UN Chief Calls UNRWA 'Irreplaceable'
Date
11/30/2024 10:09:20 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the UN
Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) "irreplaceable" for delivering
crucial aid to Palestinians, Azernews reports.
Guterres argued no other organization can provide lifesaving
assistance and social services at the necessary scale in Gaza.
Sharing figures provided by UNRWA, he highlighted that over
16,000 children have joined its "Back to Learning" program, over
6.4 million medical consultations have been conducted since October
2023 and around 720,000 internally displaced individuals have
received psychosocial support.
MENAFN30112024000195011045ID1108941505
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.