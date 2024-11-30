Official Stresses Kuwait's Firm Support For Palestine's Issue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Assistant Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) Saad Al-Enzi affirmed on Tuesday Kuwait's firm historic position toward backing the Palestinian cause, even before the first Nakba in 1948.

Delivering a speech during Jordan-Arab Festival held in Amman, Al-Enzi said all historic documents and sources are clear evidence of Kuwait's support for Palestine's cause since the 1920s.

Since the start of Palestinian resistance to face Israeli occupation, Kuwait's official and popular stances toward backing Palestine's cause have been unchanged, he noted.

He referred to the key role of media in support of Palestine's issue, highlighting challenges facing Palestinian journalists and media persons who sacrifice their lives for the issue.

Up to 108 journalists, along with other media persons and workers, have been killed in defense of the Palestinian issue, he noted.

Al-Enezi said some media institutions were not neutral, fair, or even professional in terms of covering the events and delivering a true picture of the war against Palestine, portraying the Israeli occupation as victims.

He called for reviving the Arab media charter towards the first central Arab issue, the Palestinian issue, to ensure professional coverage.

Al-Enzi commending Jordan's role in establishing this festival for Palestine that kicked off Friday evening. (end)

