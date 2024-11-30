Winter Storm Hits Northeast Ohio: Heavy Snowfall, Whiteout Conditions Likely

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Lake, Ashtabula Inland, and Ashtabula Lakeshore counties in Ohio, effective through 7 AM EST Tuesday (December 3). The warning comes as heavy lake effect snow continues to impact the region, with dangerous conditions expected to worsen over the next few days.

Snowfall forecast

Additional snowfall:

Today (Saturday, Nov 30): 8 to 15 inches.

Sunday through Monday: An additional 10 to 15 inches possible.

Total snowfall: The storm may bring a total of 4 to 5 feet of snow in some areas, with the heaviest accumulations expected along the I-90 corridor.

Snowfall rates:

1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at the height of the storm.

Impacts

Hazardous roads:

Snow-covered roads, bridges, and overpasses will likely become slick and dangerous.

Visibilities may drop to below 1/4 mile due to blowing snow, resulting in whiteout conditions.

Travel is strongly discouraged, as it is expected to be impossible in some areas.

Monday's commutes could be heavily impacted, particularly along the I-90 corridor.

Additional details

Snow Lull:

A brief lull in snowfall is expected this evening into the overnight hours as the heaviest snow band shifts north over Lake Erie. However, the storm's impact will return on Sunday.

Blowing Snow:

Continued blowing snow is expected, contributing to reduced visibility and deteriorating conditions.

Precautionary measures

Delay Travel:

Delaying travel is strongly recommended. If travel is absolutely necessary, motorists should use extreme caution.

Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Check road conditions:

The Ohio Department of Transportation encourages travelers to check for the latest travel and road conditions at

Travel restrictions may be in effect, and drivers should heed all warnings.

The Lake Effect Snow Warning highlights the need for extreme caution in the affected areas. With dangerous travel conditions expected over the next several days, residents and commuters are urged to stay informed and prepare for the significant winter storm.