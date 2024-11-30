Hyport Digital Announces Free Website Audits For Small Businesses In Honor Of Small Business Saturday

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

To empower small businesses to achieve their best year in 2025, The N2 Company (N2) will provide free website audits through its internal digital marketing agency, Hyport Digital . This offering, announced on Small Business Saturday, underscores the company's belief in the importance of an optimized presence for local businesses, while also being the nation's top franchisor of print media.

According to Zippia, 81% of shoppers research a business online before making a purchase, emphasizing the necessity of a user-friendly, updated website. Hyport's website experts, who specialize in helping small businesses win, say many existing sites they see fall short of providing a seamless user experience or meeting modern SEO standards.

Hyport's free website audits will give business owners actionable insights into their current website's performance.

"At Hyport Digital, we've worked with thousands of small businesses on their digital presence. We often see websites that would benefit greatly from a few improvements, whether it's optimizing the site for mobile-friendliness or giving the design a boost to let potential customers know yours is a business they can trust to do the best job," said Colby Ray, N2's Director of Digital Operations.

Hyport Digital's free website audits, available now, will give small business owners actionable insights into their current website's performance, including design effectiveness, loading speed, mobile responsiveness, and SEO. Business owners can then use this information to make enhancements that drive customer engagement and increase sales. Hyport will also provide pricing information for owners who wish to have improvements professionally made by N2's digital experts.

Small business owners interested in receiving a free website audit should visit hyportdigital/book-a-meeting and fill out the contact form. Though no promotion end date is set, owners are encouraged to take advantage of this free offering ahead of the new year.

About The N2 Company

For 20 years, The N2 Company has helped businesses "connect with ideal clients" by partnering with affluent neighborhoods, real estate communities, new-mover audiences, and others, to produce 800 custom publications – and more opening every week . And through Hyport Digital, N2 provides exceptional services to local businesses that wish to unlock their digital potential. Visit The N2 Company at

to learn about our full portfolio of brands: Stroll, Greet, Real Producers, BeLocal, Salute, Uniquely You, and Hyport Digital.

