Israeli Occupation Kills Five Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 30 (KUNA) --- Five Palestinians, including three relief workers, were killed in an Israeli on southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to Gaza authorities.

Three Palestinian workers of the World Central Kitchen (WCK), which serves thousands of displaced persons daily meals, were killed when their vehicle was targeted in a drone missile attack on Salah Al-Din Road in Khan Yunis, Gaza health authorities said in a press release.

Two Palestinians were killed and several others injured, including some in critical condition, when Israeli occupying forces fired a missile at them while trying to recover the bodies of the three dead people.

Israeli occupying forces have been waging the worst aggression ever on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, which resulted in the killing of 44,363 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, and the injury of 105,070 others.

Thousands of Palestinian victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and rescue crews cannot reach them. (end)

