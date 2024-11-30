International halal economy hits USD8T
(MENAFN) The international halal Economy hit USD8 trillion since the begining of the World Halal conference affairs in 2015, event organizer Aylin Sengul informed a Turkish news agency.
The World Halal Conference and the Halal expo are two synchronous occasions conducted in Istanbul, arranged by the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), planned by the Turkish Ministry of Trade as well as the Turkish Halal Accreditation Agency.
Sengul said that the 2024’s World Halal Conference had strong contributions since the opening programs with 500 Turkish and international brands from about 50 multiple nations, expecting around 9,000 foreign participants during the event.
“Unlike previous years, this year we’re hosting business forums of countries, such as Oman, Palestine, Algeria, and Cameroon, as well as the Go Africa event, where we bring important businesspeople and delegates from many regions of Africa to speak,” she stated.
She noted that the halal economy and halal fields are generally meant to be only for Muslims, but she emphasized that 2024’s event saw non-Muslim interest in halal goods because of their healthiness and reliability.
