Transforming Mental Health Through Science And Creativity

Megan Collins, MA, LMFT, ATR-P, founder of NeuroArts Therapy & Consulting, is revolutionizing mental care by integrating neuroscience and creative arts to promote healing and resilience. With over 14 years of clinical experience, Megan offers personalized, evidence-based therapy for individuals, couples, families, and groups.

Specializing in art therapy and neuroscience, Megan helps clients address challenges like anxiety, depression, and relationship issues. By harnessing the brain's neuroplasticity, she empowers clients to rewire their minds, build emotional resilience, and achieve lasting well-being. Her holistic approach combines traditional psychotherapy with the transformative power of creative expression.

Beyond therapy, NeuroArts Therapy & Consulting offers consulting services, workshops, and public speaking engagements. Megan equips organizations and professionals with innovative mental health strategies, while also educating audiences on the healing power of creativity and brain science.

Megan's mission is to make mental health support accessible and transformative for all. To learn more, visit or connect on LinkedIn at . Contact Megan directly at 424-209-7172.

