عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cairo, Damascus Address Happenings In Idleb, Aleppo


11/30/2024 5:09:10 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Syrian counterpart Bassam Sabbagh discussed over the phone on Saturday the latest developments in northern Syria, mainly Idleb and Aleppo.
During the phone conversation, Abdelatty listened to Sabbagh's briefing on and assessment of the recent Syrian situation, Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Ambassador Tamim Khallaf said in a press statement.
The Egyptian foreign minister voiced concern over the happenings in Syria, while echoing Cairo's support for this Arab country and its national institutions, which play a significant role in attaining the country's stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity and fighting terrorism. (end)
ism



MENAFN30112024000071011013ID1108941162


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search