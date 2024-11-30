Cairo, Damascus Address Happenings In Idleb, Aleppo
11/30/2024 5:09:10 AM
CAIRO, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Syrian counterpart Bassam Sabbagh discussed over the phone on Saturday the latest developments in northern Syria, mainly Idleb and Aleppo.
During the phone conversation, Abdelatty listened to Sabbagh's briefing on and assessment of the recent Syrian situation, Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Ambassador Tamim Khallaf said in a press statement.
The Egyptian foreign minister voiced concern over the happenings in Syria, while echoing Cairo's support for this Arab country and its national institutions, which play a significant role in attaining the country's stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity and fighting terrorism. (end)
