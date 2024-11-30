Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know Important Dates, Location, Historical Significance, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Maha Kumbh Mela , one of the world's largest religious festivals, will be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 26, 2025. This major Hindu event draws millions of participants who bathe in the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Significance

The Kumbh Mela is a time for reflection, renewal, and spiritual awakening. For many, it is a life-changing event, offering the chance to purify the mind and soul.

Historical significance

The Kumbh Mela is celebrated to mark the occasion of the mythical "amrit" (nectar) that was churned from the ocean by gods and demons in Hindu mythology. According to the story, during the churning of the ocean, a pitcher (Kumbh) containing the nectar of immortality was created.

A fierce battle broke out between the gods and demons over possession of the nectar, and as a result, drops of the nectar fell at four locations on Earth-Prayagraj (Allahabad), Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik. These places are considered sacred, and the Kumbh Mela is held at each location in a rotating cycle every few years.

The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil. It serves as a time for devotees to take a ritual bath in the holy rivers at these locations, believing it will cleanse them of sins and bring spiritual merit. The Kumbh Mela is a religious event and a celebration of unity, faith, and renewal. It is considered one of the largest peaceful gatherings of humanity in the world.