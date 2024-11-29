15,000 Pregnant Women In Gaza At Risk Of Famine, Warns UNRWA

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned that 15,000 pregnant women in the Gaza Strip are facing starvation due to the ongoing Israeli air strikes.

In a statement on its X (formerly Twitter) account, revealed that there are about 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza, with 4,000 births expected in December. Of these, around 15,000 are at risk of severe malnutrition.

The UN agency also noted that heavy rains and limited humanitarian aid have worsened the already dire conditions for displaced people in Gaza.

A UN-backed report earlier this month warned that famine is looming in northern Gaza, as intense bombing and clashes nearly stopped the flow of food aid.

UNRWA further emphasised that 2024 has been the deadliest year for aid workers, with 281 fatalities worldwide, majority of them are UNRWA staff in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that the Gaza Strip, particularly the northern part, is facing an acute shortage of medicine, food, fuel, and shelter. WHO urged Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the region and facilitate aid operations.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated in a press briefing Friday that nearly all displaced people took refuge in public buildings or with relatives, with 90% now living in tents, when the war in Gaza broke out over a year ago.

He expressed that this situation makes them highly vulnerable to respiratory diseases and other health risks, especially with the approaching cold weather, rain, and potential flooding, which are expected to worsen food insecurity and malnutrition.

Dr Tedros highlighted that the situation is particularly dire in northern Gaza, where Israeli forces launched a major offensive in early October.

Israel continues its ongoing campaign of genocide against Gazas civilians for the 419th consecutive day, with air strikes, artillery fire, and gunfire targeting both displaced people and non-combatants. Northern Gaza has been under siege for over 53 days, as Israel carries out further massacres and violations against the population.

Twelve Palestinians were martyred and others were injured Friday in the ongoing Israeli occupation raids on central and northern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that three citizens were martyred and a number of others were injured when the occupation bombed a group of citizens in the vicinity of the industrial junction in the Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood, southwest of Gaza City.

Three citizens were also martyred and five others were injured in an occupation raid on Al-Wahda Street in Gaza City.

In the west of Al-Nuseirat camp, five Palestinians were martyred when the occupation bombed a house belonging to the Al-Dahdouh family, and eight citizens were injured when the occupation aircraft bombed a beach resort west of Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Al Awda Hospital in Al-Nuseirat announced the arrival of the bodies of 31 martyrs and 127 injured since Thursday as a result of the occupation bombing several houses and the shooting of citizens in the camp by occupation warplanes.

In the northern Gaza Strip, the head of the intensive care unit at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia was martyred after Israeli drones bombed the hospital yard.

The Gaza Ministry of Health also reported Friday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza since Oct 7, 2023, has now reached 444,363, with 105,070 people injured, the majority of them women and children.

