“The Pitch: Patient Safety's Next Generation” Documentary's First Screening In Asia

Dali, Taichung Nov 29, 2024 (Issuewire )

To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of "To Err Is Human: Building a Safer System", a critical Patient Safety report that was issued in November 1999, the Jen-Ai Foundation in Taichung City, Taiwan hosted the first screening of "The Pitch: Patient Safety's Next Generation" documentary to take place inside China Medical University Hospital, co-organized by Taiwan Patient Safety Culture Club. This is the first screening of the 59-minute documentary in the Asia region, provided with Traditional Chinese subtitles for the mainly Taiwanese audience.

From Mike Eisenberg, the award-winning Director of "To Err Is Human: A Patient Safety Documentary" (2019) comes a new documentary (2024) about the ever-changing role of technology in improving patient safety across medicine. Through expert interviews, real-world technology solutions, and one young innovator's journey into the complicated business of medicine, "The Pitch" showcases the tremendous effort required to break into the healthcare industry with innovations and the importance of collaboration between those inside and outside of the medical environment.

Dr. Ming-I Chan Liao, the newly re-elected Board Chairman of Jen-Ai Foundation, who also happens to be the Founder of Taiwan Patient Safety Culture Club & Patients For Patient Safety Taiwan, says: "It was a pure coincidence to have found that Mike (Eisenberg) had directed another Patient Safety documentary, following the success of his first Patient Safety documentary! 5 years ago, we hosted the 1st screening of "To Err Is Human" & to be able to host the 1st screening of "The Pitch" on "Black Friday" - the 25th Anniversary of the landmark report must have been fate, written in the stars!"

Despite this coincidence, Dr. Chan Liao asserts that technology is improving rapidly from AI to virtual reality to machine learning algorithms. Still, the hospitals in Taiwan aren't adopting these measures fast enough to prevent actual harm and make patients' welfare safer than before. Dr. Chan Liao believes that by watching this documentary, audiences will realize that many innovations in this world can inspire other creations that can save lives and make patient safety more important.

Dr. Chan Liao hopes that screening this documentary 4 more times in other hospitals / medical centers around Taiwan (tentatively scheduled in North, South & Central Taiwan) would encourage much-needed dialogue between the business and the medical field.