Kuwait Re-Affirms Full Solidarity With Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait reiterated on Friday full solidarity with the Palestinian people and their struggle to have their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Kuwait's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Talal Al-Fassam said this in a speech on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

The Kuwaiti envoy renewed Kuwait's firm backing for the Palestinian people and their inalienable rights of self-determination in line with UN resolutions.

He noted that the anniversary of this occasion comes this year after more than 400 days of the Israeli occupation war on the Gaza Strip which claimed the lives of tens of thousands of civilians, most of whom are children and women, and left over a hundred thousand others injured.

During this war, the Israeli occupation forces killed UN employees and journalists and destroyed schools, hospitals and homes amidst a strange and unjustified silence and inaction, he regretted.

Ambassador Al-Fassam emphasized that the State of Kuwait has been and would continue to be an unwavering support of the Palestinian people and their cause.

The State of Kuwait will also continue to condemn the occupying power's clear violations of all the UN Security Council resolutions, treaties and international laws, killing and displacement of defenseless Palestinian civilians over more than a year, he vowed.

"These attacks did not begin on October 7, but rather have been ongoing for more than 70 years," he argued, noting that the occupation is committing flagrant violations of human rights and all international laws and norms. (end)

