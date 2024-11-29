GCC Summit In Kuwait, A Blessed Journey - Kuwait Amb. To Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Qatar Khaled Al-Mutairi said on Friday that Kuwait's hosting of the Gulf Summit is a continuation of a blessed journey of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The remarks made by Ambassador Al-Mutairi to KUNA, on the occasion of the 45th summit of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which Kuwait will host next Sunday.

Ambassador Al-Mutairi added that the historical, cultural and social unity that unites the peoples of the Gulf countries represents a source of inspiration for unity and a consolidation of the bonds of brotherhood among the Gulf peoples.

Al-Mutairi added out the keenness of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to provide their steadfast support in strengthening the council's journey and preserving its unity and the cohesion of the Gulf home as it is a strong and integrated system that is indispensable in facing the challenges facing the region.

Al-Mutairi praised what the Cooperation Council has witnessed during the four decades since its establishment in 1981 and what it has achieved towards a better future to serve common interests, pointing to its firm and studied steps to achieve its goals, ambitions and the interests of its countries and peoples.

He pointed out that the Cooperation Council has become an important center for various countries of the world, as the Gulf Cooperation Council has succeeded during the past four decades in strengthening its regional position and confirming its presence on the international scene, and has become an effective and reliable partner in establishing security and stability around the world.

At the end of his statement, Ambassador Al-Mutairi called on God Almighty to continue the Cooperation Council on its blessed path towards more progress and joint prosperity, and for the Gulf Summit in the State of Kuwait to be a Gulf wedding that brings together the leaders and peoples of the GCC countries. (end)

