(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Yduqs, a leading Brazilian education company, has secured approval to add 100 annual medical school slots in Ceará. The of Education granted this expansion for the Centro Universitário Estácio do Ceará in Iguatu.



This move increases the total slots from 50 to 150 per year at the Iguatu campus. The company now boasts 1,926 annual medical school slots across 17 schools.



Yduqs claims to have the youngest set of medical among listed companies in Brazil. This youth translates to significant organic growth potential as these programs mature.



With the new slots, Yduq ' medical education arm, IDOMED, can now accommodate up to 13,900 students. This represents an increase from the previous capacity of 13,100 students.



The company's medical courses have reached a 68% maturation level following this expansion. Yduqs has shown strong performance in the government's "Mais Médicos" (More Doctors) program.







The initiative aims to improve healthcare access in underserved areas of Brazil. In the first phase of the program, Yduqs utilized 72% of possible additional slots.

Operational Success vs. Market Valuation

The compan has now achieved 85% utilization in the second phase of Mais Médicos. This outpaces the market average of 68% when excluding Yduqs.



These figures suggest the company's strategy aligns well with government healthcare initiatives. The expansion reflects broader trends in Brazilian medical education.



Recent data shows that 95% of new Mais Médicos slots were filled by Brazilian-trained doctors. This marks a shift from earlier years when the program relied heavily on foreign-trained physicians.



The Mais Médicos program has seen significant growth under the current administration. The number of active professionals increased by 93.83% between January 2023 and June 2024.



Currently, 24,894 doctors serve across Brazil through this initiative. Yduqs' stock performance has not mirrored its operational growth. On the announcement day, shares traded at R$ 9.26, down 1.28%.



The stock has declined 55.98% over the past year. This disconnect between operational expansion and market valuation warrants closer examination.



The company's growth in medical education occurs against a backdrop of healthcare challenges in Brazil. Rural and underserved areas continue to face doctor shortages. Yduqs' expansion may help address this issue by training more physicians.

