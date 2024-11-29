Sharing Memories In Warm Spaces This Winter

(MENAFN- Pressat) PRESS RELEASE

Living Memories Launches Reminiscence Initiative to Support Winter Warm Spaces across UK

Living Memories CIC has launched an innovative reminiscence initiative to support older residents as communities across the UK prepare for a challenging winter.

The Devon-based social enterprise is offering its Living Memories reminiscence streaming service, featuring nearly 3,000 archive programmes and newsreels from the 20th century, to help create engaging activities in community Warm Spaces.

The "Sharing Memories In Warm Spaces" subscription includes a free trial period and costs just £10.00 monthly. Click here and Subscribe to Living Memories Online . This initiative provides community groups and local councils with comprehensive reminiscence resources to help build meaningful social contacts between residents through shared memories over a cup of tea. The films can also provide opportunities to create quizzes, share life stories and provide background for themed community events set in the 20th century.

"Rising energy costs are affecting communities nationwide," says Brian Norris, founder of Living Memories CIC. Our streaming service helps transform Warm Spaces into vibrant social hubs, where older people can stay warm while engaging with fascinating archive footage that triggers memories and encourages conversation."

"The organisers of the Warm Spaces can run reminiscence sessions showing Living Memories Online on all digital devices and casting to TV screens or projecting onto a wall. A group may be 5-25 people and sessions can be just as rewarding if they are for a couple of people, perhaps using a tablet or even a mobile phone. All 3000 archive film have subtitles, which can be helpful for anyone with impaired hearing."



The Impact of Archive Films in Warm Spaces

Research and experience have shown that screening archive films in community settings:

+ Stimulates natural conversation and social interaction

+ Helps combat isolation among older residents

+ Creates valuable intergenerational connections.

+ Provides cognitive stimulation for those living with dementia

+ Strengthens community bonds through shared memories

## Comprehensive Support Package

Subscribers receive:

+ Full access to Living Memories Online's extensive archive of 20th century programmes and newsreels

+ A PDF giving detailed guidance for organising reminiscence sessions, after subscribing to Living Memories Online

+ Video help for using the streaming platform

+ A dedicated telephone support line (07737 827991) To Living Memories Online



The service is designed for use in various community venues, including:

+ Community centres

+ Local libraries

+ Church halls

+ Village halls

+ Care homes

+ Any designated Warm Space

"Living Memories Online isn't just a streaming service," Norris continues. "It's a tool for helping to create welcoming environments where older people feel valued and connected. The archive films provide a unique way to stimulate memories and encourage communication, particularly beneficial for us all."

Contact details:

Community groups and local councils can access the service at:

+

+

For questions and further information:

Email: ...

About Living Memories CIC

Living Memories CIC is a not-for-profit social enterprise based in Devon, UK. The organisation specialises in using archive films to enhance the well-being of older people, including those living with dementia, and supports community initiatives that combat isolation and create connections recently received a national Points of Light Award

Media Contact :

Brian Norris

Telephone: 079222 33363 or 01297 552358

Email: ...

