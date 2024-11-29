US Federal Trade Commission Launches Investigation Against Microsoft
Date
11/29/2024 3:08:53 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The U.S. federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched an
investigation into Microsoft. The global technology giant has
already been asked to provide relevant documents for the inquiry,
The FTC has requested Microsoft to submit detailed documents
concerning its cloud services, artificial intelligence (AI) tools,
and cybersecurity programs. This information was provided by a
source familiar with the investigation, who chose to remain
anonymous. However, both Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission
have declined to comment on the matter.
Microsoft, known for its wide range of activities, has recently
become a significant player in the AI field. This expansion is
largely driven by investments in OpenAI and the development of
Copilot, a proprietary AI system that enhances its existing
offerings in cloud computing, enterprise software, gaming, and
devices.
This is not the first time Microsoft has faced antitrust
scrutiny. Earlier in 2023, European regulators considered the
possibility of collaborating with OpenAI to address competition
concerns in the AI sector. Additionally, the company has been at
odds with the FTC over its $69 billion acquisition of Activision
Blizzard. Critics argued that the merger could create a monopoly in
video game publishing, though Microsoft has strongly denied these
claims and finalized a deal in October 2023.
The timing of this investigation is noteworthy, as
President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office. Trump is
expected to replace Lina Khan, the current chair of the Federal
Trade Commission, which could potentially shift the agency's focus.
His administration may also suspend or alter ongoing
investigations.
Trump's return to power raises broader questions about how his
administration will address antitrust issues in the tech industry.
For instance, Google could face the possibility of having to divest
its Chrome browser after its search business was found to hold
monopoly power. Ongoing investigations into Apple and Amazon's
market practices also signal that antitrust scrutiny of tech giants
will continue to be a key issue.
