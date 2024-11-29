US Federal Trade Commission Launches Investigation Against Microsoft

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. Trade Commission (FTC) has launched an investigation into Microsoft. The global giant has already been asked to provide relevant documents for the inquiry, Azernews reports.

The FTC has requested Microsoft to submit detailed documents concerning its cloud services, artificial intelligence (AI) tools, and cybersecurity programs. This information was provided by a source familiar with the investigation, who chose to remain anonymous. However, both Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission have declined to comment on the matter.

Microsoft, known for its wide range of activities, has recently become a significant player in the AI field. This expansion is largely driven by investments in OpenAI and the development of Copilot, a proprietary AI system that enhances its existing offerings in cloud computing, enterprise software, gaming, and devices.

This is not the first time Microsoft has faced antitrust scrutiny. Earlier in 2023, European regulators considered the possibility of collaborating with OpenAI to address competition concerns in the AI sector. Additionally, the company has been at odds with the FTC over its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Critics argued that the merger could create a monopoly in video game publishing, though Microsoft has strongly denied these claims and finalized a deal in October 2023.

The timing of this investigation is noteworthy, as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office. Trump is expected to replace Lina Khan, the current chair of the Federal Trade Commission, which could potentially shift the agency's focus. His administration may also suspend or alter ongoing investigations.

Trump's return to power raises broader questions about how his administration will address antitrust issues in the tech industry. For instance, Google could face the possibility of having to divest its Chrome browser after its search business was found to hold monopoly power. Ongoing investigations into Apple and Amazon's market practices also signal that antitrust scrutiny of tech giants will continue to be a key issue.