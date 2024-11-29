Moe: Finland Is Ready To Join Ukraine's Reconstruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finnish companies are interested in joining Ukraine's recovery and investing in energy, agriculture, IT and transportation.

This was announced by the of following a meeting between First Deputy Oleksii Sobolev and a Finnish delegation led by the head of the Finnish State Agency for Life Support and National Security Janne Kankanen and business representatives, Ukrinform reports.

“Finland has played an important role in supporting Ukraine since February 2022, allocating EUR 3.1 billion in defense and humanitarian aid. Finland's national plan envisages participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine, and the National Development Cooperation Fund Finnfund is already investing in the private sector of Ukraine. We see interest on the part of Finnish companies in joining the reconstruction of Ukraine,” Sobolev said.

The ministry noted that Finnish companies positively assess the efforts of the Ukrainian government to insure war risks and that this is a priority for them.

The parties also discussed expanding the presence of Finnish business in such sectors as energy, IT, transport, green technologies, and the implementation of projects from the Unified Public Investment Portfolio.

In addition, Sobolev presented the delegation with government support programs for businesses and investors, including tax breaks and other incentives for residents of industrial parks and projects with investments of more than EUR 12 million.

He also called on Finnish companies to join the new call for projects under the Ukraine Investment Framework announced by the European Commission for the EU private sector.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in September 2024, Ukraine officially started accepting applications from businesses to participate in the Ukraine Investment Framework program, a tool for preferential lending and investment attraction.

