Ukrenergo Restoring Facilities After Russian Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the two most recent massive on Ukraine's system on November 17 and 28, Russia launched 211 missiles and 187 kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the National Energy Company (NEC) Ukrenergo on , along with a showing the aftermath of the attacks, Ukrinform reports.

According to Ukrainian energy workers, these strikes aim not only to deprive the Ukrainian citizens of electricity and heat but also to sow despair and demoralization among the population.

Acting Chairman of the NEC Ukrenergo Oleksii Brekht highlighted the scale of destruction, emphasizing Russia's relentless effort to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure, regardless of the immense resources spent on rockets and drones.

Despite the extensive damage, Ukrainian energy workers - including dispatchers, engineers, electricians, and technicians - immediately begin repairs after each attack.

'sas

“Our decision to stockpile equipment proved to be the right choice,” Brekht noted, acknowledging the challenges of large-scale repairs but commending the dedication and professionalism of energy sector workers operating under constant threat and without breaks.

Following the two consecutive large-scale attacks, the Ukrainian energy system is once again being restored. Citizens are urged to conserve electricity to expedite repair work and minimize the need for emergency outages.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Energy Research Center, while the energy system remains operational despite the massive strikes, temporary restrictions will persist but are expected to decrease by the weekend.